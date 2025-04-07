Business Awards UK 2025 Health And Safety Awards: Recognising Commitment To Safer Workplaces

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Health and Safety Awards , highlighting organisations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to workplace safety, risk management, and continuous improvement. These awards acknowledge practical, results-driven approaches to health and safety across a wide range of industries.Business Awards UK 2025 Health and Safety Awards Winners- MSC Industrial Supply - Health and Safety Team of the Year- Steve Young, ERM (Environment Resources Management) - Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety- Caroline Henry, Greenlink Interconnector Ltd. - Health and Safety Manager of the Year- KCI Fire Protection Ltd - Rising Star Award- Stop-N-Go - Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year- My Property Pros - Health & Safety Excellence in Service- Secure Safety Solutions - Safety in Construction Award- KestrelQAS Ltd - Small Business Health and Safety AwardBusiness Awards UK 2025 Health and Safety Awards Finalists- MSC Industrial Supply - Rising Star Award- Greenlink Interconnector Ltd. - Health and Safety Team of the Year, Safety in Construction Award- KCI Fire Protection Ltd - Small Business Health and Safety Award- My Property Pros - Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year- Secure Safety Solutions - Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety- GX Physio & Sports Injury Clinic - Health & Safety Excellence in Service- KestrelQAS Ltd - Health and Safety Manager of the YearSupporting Practical Safety Improvements Across the UKThis year's Health and Safety Awards reflect a diverse range of approaches to improving workplace safety. From strategic leadership to innovative equipment design, the work recognised here demonstrates how safety can be embedded into day-to-day operations to achieve measurable results.Award recipients have addressed challenges in high-risk environments, refined internal safety practices, and fostered strong engagement among employees and stakeholders. Common themes include improving visibility and communication on site, reducing incident rates through clear protocols, and supporting mental and physical wellbeing through structured processes and inclusive practices.Business Awards UK commends all winners and finalists for their thoughtful and consistent efforts. Their work continues to raise expectations across industries and helps to ensure that safety remains a central consideration in business operations.To learn more about the 2025 Health and Safety Awards, or for further information on the recognised organisations, please contact Business Awards UK.

