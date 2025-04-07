Rejection Of The Adjournment Motion Disappointing: Mehbooba

“It's profoundly disappointing that the speaker J&K Assembly has rejected the motion on the Waqf Bill. Despite securing a strong mandate, the government appears to have completely yielded to the BJP's anti-Muslim agenda, cynically attempting to appease both sides,” Mufti said in a post on X.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said the NC could learn from Tamil Nadu's government which has“firmly opposed” the Waqf Bill.

“In J&K, the only Muslim-majority region, it's alarming that a supposedly people-centric government lacks the courage even to debate this critical issue,” she added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now