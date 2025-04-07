Rejection Of The Adjournment Motion Disappointing: Mehbooba

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday termed the rejection of the adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act“profoundly disappointing” and accused the National Conference government of yielding to the BJP's“anti-Muslim” agenda.
“It's profoundly disappointing that the speaker J&K Assembly has rejected the motion on the Waqf Bill. Despite securing a strong mandate, the government appears to have completely yielded to the BJP's anti-Muslim agenda, cynically attempting to appease both sides,” Mufti said in a post on X.
The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said the NC could learn from Tamil Nadu's government which has“firmly opposed” the Waqf Bill.
“In J&K, the only Muslim-majority region, it's alarming that a supposedly people-centric government lacks the courage even to debate this critical issue,” she added.
