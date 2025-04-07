403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bucks Win in Overtime Against Heat
(MENAFN) On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a 121-115 overtime win over the Miami Heat, thanks to an impressive triple-double by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks' star, known as the "Greek Freak," delivered his second consecutive triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Kevin Porter Jr. contributed a solid double-double for the Bucks, registering 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Brook Lopez added 17 points.
Despite strong performances from the Heat, including Alec Burks, who scored 24 points, and Davion Mitchell, who added 20 points, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.
Bam Adebayo also had an outstanding game with 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson contributed a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers fell short to the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing 114-109. In the game, Adem Bona recorded four points, 10 rebounds, and two assists.
Quentin Grimes led the 76ers with 28 points, followed by Guerschon Yabusele, who scored 19 points, and Lonnie Walker, who finished with 18 points.
Rudy Gobert was a key factor in the Timberwolves' success, registering a "double-double" of 23 points and 19 rebounds.
Anthony Edwards also had a standout performance, scoring 37 points, while Julius Randle contributed 15 points to the Timberwolves' victory.
The Bucks' star, known as the "Greek Freak," delivered his second consecutive triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Kevin Porter Jr. contributed a solid double-double for the Bucks, registering 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Brook Lopez added 17 points.
Despite strong performances from the Heat, including Alec Burks, who scored 24 points, and Davion Mitchell, who added 20 points, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.
Bam Adebayo also had an outstanding game with 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson contributed a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers fell short to the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing 114-109. In the game, Adem Bona recorded four points, 10 rebounds, and two assists.
Quentin Grimes led the 76ers with 28 points, followed by Guerschon Yabusele, who scored 19 points, and Lonnie Walker, who finished with 18 points.
Rudy Gobert was a key factor in the Timberwolves' success, registering a "double-double" of 23 points and 19 rebounds.
Anthony Edwards also had a standout performance, scoring 37 points, while Julius Randle contributed 15 points to the Timberwolves' victory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment