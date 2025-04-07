403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Tumbles Below $3,000 Amid Weekend Market Turbulence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data published by market analyst mattcamen early Monday shows gold prices plummeting dramatically over the weekend. Gold dropped below the psychological $3,000 level before slightly recovering to $3,029.53 by 06:57 UTC on April 7, 2025.
The precious metal fell sharply from its previous positions above $3,100, marking a significant shift in market sentiment. Gold experienced an abrupt decline of $2.65 on Monday morning alone.
Prices hit an intraday high of $3,033.63 and reached a low of $3,016.68 during early trading hours. Chart patterns reveal gold briefly touched $2,975 during weekend trading, representing one of the steepest declines in recent months.
This downward movement erased substantial gains accumulated throughout March when gold reached multi-year highs. Technical indicators on the hourly chart show multiple support levels have been breached.
The metal now trades below several key moving averages, suggesting further downside potential. Most notably, gold broke below the critical $3,080 support level that had previously held firm throughout early April.
The price action reveals three distinct phases over the past week. Gold initially maintained a sideways consolidation around $3,120, followed by a modest decline, then culminated in a sharp weekend selloff. This pattern typically signals a major shift in market positioning.
Gold Market Faces Increased Volatility
Trading volumes appear elevated during the selloff, indicating widespread participation in the downward move. Bollinger bands on the chart show significant expansion, confirming heightened volatility in the gold market.
Multiple support tests occurred near the $3,000 mark before prices stabilized around current levels. The bounce from $2,975 suggests some buyers emerged at lower prices. Nevertheless, the overall trend remains bearish based on momentum indicators.
Global gold ETFs likely experienced outflows during this period as investors repositioned their portfolios. The rapid decline coincides with changing expectations regarding Federal Reserv policy and broader macroeconomic conditions.
Resistance now appears formidable around the $3,080-$3,098 range, where previous support has transformed into overhead resistance. Gold bulls face significant challenges overcoming these technical barriers in the near term.
The dramatic weekend price action demonstrates how quickly sentiment can shift in precious metals markets. Traders will closely monitor whether this represents a temporary correction or the beginning of a more sustained downtrend.
Market participants should watch for stabilization patterns around current levels. A failure to hold above $3,000 could trigger additional technical selling pressure. Conversely, reclaiming the $3,037 level may signal the worst of the selling has concluded.
The coming trading sessions will prove crucial in determining whether gold can regain its footing or continues its descent from record highs.
The precious metal fell sharply from its previous positions above $3,100, marking a significant shift in market sentiment. Gold experienced an abrupt decline of $2.65 on Monday morning alone.
Prices hit an intraday high of $3,033.63 and reached a low of $3,016.68 during early trading hours. Chart patterns reveal gold briefly touched $2,975 during weekend trading, representing one of the steepest declines in recent months.
This downward movement erased substantial gains accumulated throughout March when gold reached multi-year highs. Technical indicators on the hourly chart show multiple support levels have been breached.
The metal now trades below several key moving averages, suggesting further downside potential. Most notably, gold broke below the critical $3,080 support level that had previously held firm throughout early April.
The price action reveals three distinct phases over the past week. Gold initially maintained a sideways consolidation around $3,120, followed by a modest decline, then culminated in a sharp weekend selloff. This pattern typically signals a major shift in market positioning.
Gold Market Faces Increased Volatility
Trading volumes appear elevated during the selloff, indicating widespread participation in the downward move. Bollinger bands on the chart show significant expansion, confirming heightened volatility in the gold market.
Multiple support tests occurred near the $3,000 mark before prices stabilized around current levels. The bounce from $2,975 suggests some buyers emerged at lower prices. Nevertheless, the overall trend remains bearish based on momentum indicators.
Global gold ETFs likely experienced outflows during this period as investors repositioned their portfolios. The rapid decline coincides with changing expectations regarding Federal Reserv policy and broader macroeconomic conditions.
Resistance now appears formidable around the $3,080-$3,098 range, where previous support has transformed into overhead resistance. Gold bulls face significant challenges overcoming these technical barriers in the near term.
The dramatic weekend price action demonstrates how quickly sentiment can shift in precious metals markets. Traders will closely monitor whether this represents a temporary correction or the beginning of a more sustained downtrend.
Market participants should watch for stabilization patterns around current levels. A failure to hold above $3,000 could trigger additional technical selling pressure. Conversely, reclaiming the $3,037 level may signal the worst of the selling has concluded.
The coming trading sessions will prove crucial in determining whether gold can regain its footing or continues its descent from record highs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment