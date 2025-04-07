403
Chilean Peso Hits New Lows Amid Copper Slump And Dollar Strength
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso weakened sharply against the US dollar on Monday morning, opening at 977.60, a significant drop from Friday's close of 963.50. This marks a 1.39% depreciation since Sunday, extending a broader decline that has seen the peso lose over 3% in the past week.
The currency's struggles reflect a combination of falling copper prices, global dollar strength, and domestic monetary policy challenges. Chile's heavy reliance on copper exports has left its economy vulnerable to price fluctuations in the global commodity market.
Copper prices, which dipped to $5.04 per pound last week, remain under pressure, reducing export revenues and weighing on the peso. Market participants are also awaiting Chile's March trade balance data set to be released today.
February's surplus of $1.63 billion provided some support to the peso, but concerns about export growth persist as copper revenues falter. Meanwhile, foreign investors have maintained net short positions against the peso, reflecting skepticism about its near-term prospects.
Chile's aggressive monetary easing cycle, which has brought real interest rates close to zero, has further reduced the currency's appeal compared to other emerging market currencies offering higher returns.
Chilean Peso Faces Downward Pressure
Technical analysis shows a decisive breakout in the USD/CLP exchange rate above key resistance levels. The pair surged past the psychological barrier of 970 last week and now trades well above major moving averages.
Resistance at 980 looms large, while support has shifted to previous resistance levels around 963.50. Traders report increased volumes during overnight trading in Asian and European markets as investors reacted to these developments.
The peso's decline also reflects broader dollar strength fueled by expectations of robust US economic data this week, including consumer credit figures and employment trends.
Market analysts highlight limited options for Chile's central ban to intervene effectively. With foreign exchange reserves at just 14% of GDP after a failed intervention attempt in 2022, the central bank faces constraints in defending the peso.
This leaves the currency vulnerable to further depreciation if current trends persist. The peso's weakness underscores broader economic challenges for Chile as it navigates global headwinds and domestic pressures.
The combination of falling commodity prices, low real interest rates, and investor caution paints a challenging picture for one of Latin America's most stable economies. As markets await today's trade balance figures and monitor copper prices closely, the peso's trajectory remains uncertain but firmly under pressure.
