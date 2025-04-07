403
Bolsonaro’S Rally Draws Massive Crowd, Overshadowing Leftist Protest In São Paulo
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrated his enduring influence by attracting 59,900 supporters to a rally in São Paulo on April 6, 2025.
The event, advocating for amnesty for individuals convicted of the January 8, 2023, attacks on Brazil's government institutions, dwarfed a leftist protest held a week earlier.
Federal Deputy Guilherme Boulos organized the smaller demonstration opposing the proposed amnesty law, which drew only 5,500 participants. Both rallies took place on Avenida Paulista but in different locations.
Bolsonaro's supporters gathered near the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP ), while Boulos' protest occurred 1.7 kilometers away near Shopping Pátio Paulista.
Bolsonaro's rally featured prominent political figures, including governors, senators, and deputies, signaling strong backing from his allies. The former president used this platform to urge Congress to approve the controversial amnesty bill.
Brazil's Deepening Political Divide
Boulos' protest, supported by leftist groups such as the Landless Workers' Movement (MST) and the National Union of Students (UNE), called for accountability for those involved in the January 8 attacks.
These attacks saw extremists storm and vandalize Brazil's Supreme Court, Congress, and Presidential Palace. Boulos also demanded Bolsonaro's imprisonment for his alleged role in inciting the events.
Organizers estimated attendance using high-resolution drone images and density analysis. Bolsonaro's rally occupied a larger area with higher crowd density than Boulos' protest.
Analysts calculated attendance based on five density categories ranging from one to five people per square meter. Bolsonaro's event peaked between 4:03 p.m. and 4:09 p.m., while Boulos' protest reached its height at 2:43 p.m.
The stark difference in turnout reflects Brazil's deep political divide. Bolsonaro's ability to mobilize nearly 60,000 supporters highlights his continued influence despite facing legal challenges.
He currently awaits trial for alleged involvement in plotting a coup and other charges related to his presidency. The protests underscore competing narratives over justice and accountability for the January 8 attacks.
While Bolsonaro 's base pushes for leniency through amnesty legislation, leftist groups demand strict consequences. These demonstrations reveal not only political polarization but also ongoing debates about Brazil's democratic future and rule of law.
