GBP/USD Signal Today 07/04: Brace For Volatility (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3000. Add a stop-loss at 1.2795. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.2795. Add a stop-loss at 1.3000.
The next key catalyst for the GBP/USD pair will be the upcoming Federal Reserve minutes scheduled on Wednesday and US inflation data on Thursday. Historically, these events tend to have a major impact on the US dollar, which might not be the case this week.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe GBP/USD pair has risen in the past few months as the US dollar softened. It moved from a low of 1.2095 in January to 1.3210 last week.It then pulled back and moved slightly below the strong pivot reverse point of the Murrey Math Lines at 1.2949.The pair remains slightly above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a sign that the uptrend is still intact. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the volatility will continue in the next few days as the tariff issue evolves. The key support and resistance levels to watch will be at 1.2800 and 1.3065.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
