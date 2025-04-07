Le Pen's Political Future In Peril Amid Embezzlement Conviction

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Rally party, has been convicted of embezzling European Union funds and barred from seeking public office for five years, effectively sidelining her from the 2027 presidential race. The Paris court sentenced her to four years in prison, with two years suspended and two years under electronic monitoring, and imposed a €100,000 fine.

The court found that between 2004 and 2016, Le Pen and 24 other party officials misused approximately €4.1 million of EU funds intended for parliamentary assistants, instead diverting the money to pay party staff in France. The ruling also included convictions for other RN members, with sentences ranging from fines to imprisonment.

Le Pen has denounced the verdict as politically motivated, asserting that the judiciary is employing extreme measures to eliminate her from the political landscape. She announced plans to appeal the decision, stating,“I'm not going to let myself be eliminated like this.” However, the appeals process could extend over several years, potentially preventing her participation in the 2027 presidential election.

The conviction has elicited a spectrum of reactions. Supporters of Le Pen view the ruling as an attempt to suppress a prominent political figure, with international allies such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressing solidarity. Conversely, political opponents, while critical of Le Pen, have expressed concerns about the implications of judicial interventions in the democratic process.

In response to the court's decision, the RN organized a protest in Paris, condemning what they describe as the“tyranny of judges.” Despite the legal challenges, the party reports an influx of 20,000 new members and 500,000 signatures on a petition supporting Le Pen, suggesting that the conviction may have galvanized her base.

