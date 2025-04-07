Ethereum's Value Against Bitcoin Falls To Lowest Point Since March 2020

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ethereum's performance relative to Bitcoin has declined significantly, with the ETH/BTC trading pair reaching its lowest level since March 2020. This downturn reflects Ethereum's struggle to keep pace with Bitcoin's recent market dominance.

The ETH/BTC ratio, a key indicator of Ethereum's value compared to Bitcoin, has fallen to approximately 0.031. This means one Bitcoin is now equivalent to about 32.26 Ether, a stark contrast to previous periods where Ethereum showed stronger performance. This decline is attributed to Bitcoin's substantial appreciation over the past year, outpacing Ethereum's growth.

Bitcoin has experienced a remarkable surge, appreciating by approximately 158% over the past year. Its price escalated from around $41,000 in January 2024 to over $107,000. In contrast, Ethereum's growth has been more modest, with its price increasing by about 35% in the same timeframe, remaining approximately 32% below its all-time high of $4,878 recorded in November 2021.

Several factors contribute to Ethereum's underperformance relative to Bitcoin. Notably, the re-election of pro-crypto President Donald Trump has been associated with a favorable outlook toward Bitcoin, potentially influencing investor sentiment and contributing to Bitcoin's price surge. Additionally, the rise of competing smart contract platforms, such as Solana, has intensified competition in the space, drawing attention and investment away from Ethereum.

Market analysts express concerns about Ethereum's future trajectory. The declining ETH/BTC ratio suggests a shift in investor preference toward Bitcoin, potentially impacting Ethereum's market position. Some analysts predict that if current trends persist, Ethereum may face further challenges in regaining its previous market dominance.

