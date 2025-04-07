403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cinfa Reinforces Its Commitment to Global Health Accessibility on World Health Day
(MENAFN- Massive Media ME) On World Health Day, Cinfa highlights the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles to prevent and manage various diseases, while it remains committed to developing high-quality, accessible, and effective treatments that address key healthcare challenges worldwide.
To this end, the company always collaborates closely with healthcare professionals to understand and address the real needs of patients and to ensure they have access to the medicines they need.
With this undertaking, Cinfa works to expand medication coverage in the Middle East and address present and future health challenges, such as increasing longevity and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, ensuring that patients receive the care and treatment they need at every stage of their lives.
As Franc Vives, Chief International Officer at Cinfa Group, highlights: “In regions like MENA, where non-communicable diseases place significant pressure on families, health systems, and economies, we are committed to expanding access to essential medicines for every patient, regardless of geography or economic status.”
Cinfa is focusing on research and innovation to develop and introduce new products. Specifically, the company is expanding its portfolio into new therapeutic categories where the company was not previously present in the region, including chronic or non-communicable diseases with a significant impact in MENA. Among these, diabetes—particularly type 2—is a key focus, with research efforts centred on DPP-4 and SGLT2 inhibitors.
Dr. Alicia López de Ocáriz, Corporate Medical Director of Cinfa points out that “The MENA Region has the highest regional prevalence of Diabetes (16.2%) - a figure expected to rise significantly in the coming years. Our commitment is to provide effective, affordable treatments that address this disease and its associated higher risk of health problems, including heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and vision loss”.
Cinfa is also investing in cardiovascular and neurological areas, with special emphasis on antithrombotic treatments for the prevention of stroke and embolism.
“Through a sustained investment strategy, we aim to facilitate access and availability of our products across the MENA region by expanding our development, production, and distribution capacities and utilizing Industry 4.0 technologies, where all processes are fully integrated, digitalized, and automated”, concludes Franc Vives.
To this end, the company always collaborates closely with healthcare professionals to understand and address the real needs of patients and to ensure they have access to the medicines they need.
With this undertaking, Cinfa works to expand medication coverage in the Middle East and address present and future health challenges, such as increasing longevity and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, ensuring that patients receive the care and treatment they need at every stage of their lives.
As Franc Vives, Chief International Officer at Cinfa Group, highlights: “In regions like MENA, where non-communicable diseases place significant pressure on families, health systems, and economies, we are committed to expanding access to essential medicines for every patient, regardless of geography or economic status.”
Cinfa is focusing on research and innovation to develop and introduce new products. Specifically, the company is expanding its portfolio into new therapeutic categories where the company was not previously present in the region, including chronic or non-communicable diseases with a significant impact in MENA. Among these, diabetes—particularly type 2—is a key focus, with research efforts centred on DPP-4 and SGLT2 inhibitors.
Dr. Alicia López de Ocáriz, Corporate Medical Director of Cinfa points out that “The MENA Region has the highest regional prevalence of Diabetes (16.2%) - a figure expected to rise significantly in the coming years. Our commitment is to provide effective, affordable treatments that address this disease and its associated higher risk of health problems, including heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and vision loss”.
Cinfa is also investing in cardiovascular and neurological areas, with special emphasis on antithrombotic treatments for the prevention of stroke and embolism.
“Through a sustained investment strategy, we aim to facilitate access and availability of our products across the MENA region by expanding our development, production, and distribution capacities and utilizing Industry 4.0 technologies, where all processes are fully integrated, digitalized, and automated”, concludes Franc Vives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment