Qatar Central Bank Announces Closure Of Eidiya Atms, Withdrawals Exceeded Qr182mn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The 10 Eidiya ATMs that were launched in the second week of March for the traditional practice of Eidi during Eid Al Fitr are suspended now, announced the Qatar Central Bank (QCB).

In a statement shared on its social media, QCB revealed that the value of total withdrawals exceeded QR182 million from all the machines placed at 10 different locations across Qatar.

It further added that the ATMs witnessed record turnout during the festive season.



Qumra Master Darius Khondji underlines power of storytelling

Earthna Summit 2025: A global push for sustainability, innovation Visitors flow, diverse Eid events boost hotel occupancy rate

Read Also

These Eidiya ATMs allowed users to withdraw QR5, QR10, QR50, and QR100 denominations. The initiative aimed to preserve the Qatari culture and heritage by making the traditional practice of Eidi, which is usually money or gifts given to children, more accessible to the community.