Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 14


2025-04-07 04:15:57
Company announcement no. 16 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
07/04/2025
Page 1 of 1

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 14
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 14:


Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,306,333 235.6660 307,858,254
31/03/2025 210,000 225.6168 47,379,528
01/04/2025 141,634 227.8146 32,266,293
02/04/2025 226,000 226.5486 51,199,984
03/04/2025 227,000 221.6461 50,313,665
04/04/2025 263,898 201.8707 53,273,274
Total accumulated over week 14 1,068,532 219.3970 234,432,743
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,374,865 228.3460 542,290,998



With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.275% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

MENAFN07042025004107003653ID1109397250

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

