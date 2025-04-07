Global And China Two-Wheeler Intelligence And Industry Chain Research Report 2024-2025L Oems Flock To Enter The Market, And The Two-Wheeler Intelligence Continues To Improve

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report provides a comprehensive overview of the two-wheeler market, covering production and sales volume, competition landscape, and industry policies related to electric two-wheelers and motorcycles. It analyzes overseas trends, including the global market size and the specific characteristics of the two-wheeler markets in China, Europe, the USA, and Southeast Asia, along with the overseas layout of Chinese manufacturers. It also examines the intelligent strategies adopted by electric two-wheeler and motorcycle manufacturers, along with research on the intelligent industrial chain of two-wheelers. Furthermore, the report highlights intelligent development trends in areas such as the power system, intelligent driving, communication system, and human-machine interface (HMI).

OEMs flock to enter the market, and the two-wheeler intelligence continues to improve

This report focuses on the upgrade of two-wheeler intelligence, analyzes and studies the market size, intelligent functional characteristics, industrial chain of intelligent components, overseas markets, competition landscape, manufacturers' intelligent strategies, and development trends of electric two-wheelers and motorcycles.

Electric bicycles: Automotive-grade radar is installed to enable intelligent driving functions

With rapid development of science and technology, electric bicycle field is experiencing a revolution, and is becoming more and more intelligent. Intelligent electric bicycles are no longer just a simple means of transportation, but a mobility partner that integrates various advanced technologies.

In 2024, a number of new policies were introduced, involving intelligent configurations such as intelligent connectivity and battery management for electric bicycles. Among them:

In terms of intelligent connectivity, well-known manufacturers such as Yadea, Aima, Segway-Ninebot, Niu Technologies, TAILG, and SUNRA have equipped their smart models with brand-exclusive APPs. Taking Niu Technologies as an example, its smart APP has functions such as IVI interconnection, vehicle control, real-time positioning, and key sharing.

In terms of battery management, Niu Technologies's self-developed intelligent BMS cloud manager uses years of battery management big data combined with different driving habits and optimizes SOC algorithm through AI to analyze the battery's voltage, current, temperature and other conditions, ensuring accurate estimation of battery's remaining power in multiple scenarios. Combined with the Niu Technologies smart APP, it can achieve 24-hour monitoring of the battery status.

Motorcycles: Introducing AI to inject soul into the IVI

There is no finalized intelligent classification standard for electric bicycles. As for the motorcycle market, on September 27, 2024, the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce issued the world's first two-wheeler intelligence classification group standard - 'Riding Intelligence Classification of Motorcycles and Mopeds' (Standard No. T/CECC 028-2024), which came into effect on November 1, 2024, and the implementation objects include motorcycles and mopeds.

The standard divides riding intelligence into six levels: L0\L1\L1P\L2\L2P\L2U, and judges intelligence from eight aspects: communication system, interaction system, perception system, positioning system, attitude system, cloud platform, assisted driving domain controller, and vehicle control system. The standard has been piloted in Yadea, Dachangjiang, CFMOTO, and Keeway, aiming to launch the world's first two-wheeler model with an intelligent classification mark in early 2025.

From the perspective of motorcycle market, Chinese market demand slows down in 2024, but the market for large-displacement leisure and entertainment motorcycles will be hot, and intelligence will become a new development direction.

In terms of artificial intelligence, motorcycle companies have introduced AI technology into IVI to achieve voice interaction and even emotional interaction, taking the HMI experience to a higher level. Among them, QJMOTOR, Kawasaki, Yadea and others are equipped with AI voice assistants, which can provide a wealth of vehicle control functions.

OEMs cross over into the high-end two-wheelers market

In recent years, a number of OEMs have entered the motorcycle industry. Among them, Wuling and Great Wall Motors have officially launched new motorcycle brands and entered the market with a high starting point.

In terms of intelligent driving, GWM SOUO S2000 introduces a large number of automotive-grade electronic safety measures, such as fatigue driving reminder, tire pressure monitoring, hill assist, electronic handbrake, etc. as standard. In addition to the hatchback version, the other two versions even add a series of electronic auxiliary safety measures to ensure driving safety, such as lane change assistance, blind spot monitoring (equipped with radar), rear collision warning, rear crossing warning, SOS rescue, etc.

As for intelligent cockpit, based on the software and hardware architecture of Great Wall Motors' automotive-grade intelligent cockpit, GWM SOUO has made exclusive adaptation and optimization for motorcycle products to create GWM SOUO motorcycle intelligent cockpit architecture. The vehicle is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, with a LCD touch instrument and intelligent voice control function, realizing an interactive experience of 'touchable when still, talkable when moving, smarter and more comprehensive' in riding scenarios.

In addition to GWM, Wuling, Chery, Changan, BYD and Geely also have corresponding layouts in the motorcycle field.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Overview of Two-wheeler Industry



Electric Two-wheelers

Definition of Electric Two-wheelers

Electric Two-wheeler Usage Scenarios

Global Electric Two-wheeler Shipments

Global Electric Two-wheeler Sales

Global Electric Two-wheeler Brand Market Landscape

China's Electric Two-wheeler Market

Competition Landscape of China's Electric Two-wheeler Market

Financial Situation of Electric Two-wheeler Manufacturers

Policies for the Development of China Electric Two-wheeler Industry

Comparison between the New and Old Chinese National Electric Two-wheeler Standards

Revision of China's New National Standard for Electric Bicycles

Motorcycle

Definition and Classification of Motorcycles

Overall Production and Sales of Motorcycles in China

Production and Sales of China's Motorcycle Market Segments

Competition Landscape of China's Motorcycle Industry Policies for the Development of China Motorcycle Industry

2 Development Direction and Trend of Two-wheeler Intelligence



Concept of Two-wheeler Intelligence

Development History of Two-wheeler Intelligence

Intelligent Features of Electric Two-wheeler Brands

Direction of Electric Two-wheeler Intelligence

Industry Chain of Two-wheeler Intelligence

Group Standard of Two-wheeler Intelligence Classification

Development Trends of Two-wheeler Powertrain

Development Trends of Two-wheeler Intelligent Driving Systems

Layout of Two-wheeler Intelligent Driving System

Development Trends of Two-wheeler Communication Systems

Motorcycle Communication Architecture

Security Challenges of Motorcycle Communication Architecture

Layout of Two-wheeler Intelligent Connected System

Development Trends of Two-wheeler Communication Systems

Development Trends of Human-Computer Interaction Systems for Two-wheelers Other Trends

3 Trends of Overseas Two-wheeler Intelligence



Global Two-wheeler Market

Characteristics of Global Two-wheeler Market

China's Two-wheeler Export Market

China's Motorcycle Export Volume

China's Electric Two-wheeler Export Volume

Characteristics of Chinese Electric Two-wheelers Exported Overseas

Proportion of Overseas Business for Chinese Two-wheeler Brands

Methods of Chinese Two-wheelers Going Overseas

Representative Chinese Two-wheeler Brands Going Overseas

European and American Two-wheeler Market

Characteristics of European and American Two-wheeler Markets

Layout of Chinese Two-wheeler Enterprises in European and American Markets

Southeast Asian Two-wheeler Market

Characteristics of Southeast Asian Two-wheeler Market

Major Brands in Southeast Asian Two-wheeler Market

Product Characteristics of Chinese Two-wheelers in Southeast Asian Market

Two-wheeler Business Model in Southeast Asia

Indian Two-wheeler Market

Progress of Two-wheeler Electrification in India

Competition Landscape of Indian Two-wheeler Market

India's Electric Two-wheeler Promotion Policy

Factors Affecting Electric Two-wheelers in India Product Features of Electric Two-wheelers in India

4 Intelligence of Electric Two-wheeler Companies



SUNRA

Yadea

Aima

Niu Technologies

Segway-Ninebot

TAILG

Luyuan

MAMOTOR

Blueshark

XDAO Ola Electric

5 Intelligence of Motorcycle Companies



BMW Motorrad

Honda Motorcycle

Suzuki Motorcycle

Kawasaki

Ducati

Yamaha

Harley-Davidson

CFMOTO

QJMOTOR

LONCIN

ZONSEN

Dachangjiang

Keeway Davinci Tech

6 Two-wheeler Intelligent Industry Chain Companies



Queclink

Senthink

hinkerRide Technology

Huawei

Harmony System

Tuya

iFLYTEK

Cerence

ABUP

GigaDevice

Geehy Semiconductor

Qualcomm

Vayyar

Jingwei Hirain

Aegis Rider

Vidoar

Bosch

Continental Ride Vision

