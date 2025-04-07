Global And China Two-Wheeler Intelligence And Industry Chain Research Report 2024-2025L Oems Flock To Enter The Market, And The Two-Wheeler Intelligence Continues To Improve
OEMs flock to enter the market, and the two-wheeler intelligence continues to improve
This report focuses on the upgrade of two-wheeler intelligence, analyzes and studies the market size, intelligent functional characteristics, industrial chain of intelligent components, overseas markets, competition landscape, manufacturers' intelligent strategies, and development trends of electric two-wheelers and motorcycles.
Electric bicycles: Automotive-grade radar is installed to enable intelligent driving functions
With rapid development of science and technology, electric bicycle field is experiencing a revolution, and is becoming more and more intelligent. Intelligent electric bicycles are no longer just a simple means of transportation, but a mobility partner that integrates various advanced technologies.
In 2024, a number of new policies were introduced, involving intelligent configurations such as intelligent connectivity and battery management for electric bicycles. Among them:
In terms of intelligent connectivity, well-known manufacturers such as Yadea, Aima, Segway-Ninebot, Niu Technologies, TAILG, and SUNRA have equipped their smart models with brand-exclusive APPs. Taking Niu Technologies as an example, its smart APP has functions such as IVI interconnection, vehicle control, real-time positioning, and key sharing.
In terms of battery management, Niu Technologies's self-developed intelligent BMS cloud manager uses years of battery management big data combined with different driving habits and optimizes SOC algorithm through AI to analyze the battery's voltage, current, temperature and other conditions, ensuring accurate estimation of battery's remaining power in multiple scenarios. Combined with the Niu Technologies smart APP, it can achieve 24-hour monitoring of the battery status.
Motorcycles: Introducing AI to inject soul into the IVI
There is no finalized intelligent classification standard for electric bicycles. As for the motorcycle market, on September 27, 2024, the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce issued the world's first two-wheeler intelligence classification group standard - 'Riding Intelligence Classification of Motorcycles and Mopeds' (Standard No. T/CECC 028-2024), which came into effect on November 1, 2024, and the implementation objects include motorcycles and mopeds.
The standard divides riding intelligence into six levels: L0\L1\L1P\L2\L2P\L2U, and judges intelligence from eight aspects: communication system, interaction system, perception system, positioning system, attitude system, cloud platform, assisted driving domain controller, and vehicle control system. The standard has been piloted in Yadea, Dachangjiang, CFMOTO, and Keeway, aiming to launch the world's first two-wheeler model with an intelligent classification mark in early 2025.
From the perspective of motorcycle market, Chinese market demand slows down in 2024, but the market for large-displacement leisure and entertainment motorcycles will be hot, and intelligence will become a new development direction.
In terms of artificial intelligence, motorcycle companies have introduced AI technology into IVI to achieve voice interaction and even emotional interaction, taking the HMI experience to a higher level. Among them, QJMOTOR, Kawasaki, Yadea and others are equipped with AI voice assistants, which can provide a wealth of vehicle control functions.
OEMs cross over into the high-end two-wheelers market
In recent years, a number of OEMs have entered the motorcycle industry. Among them, Wuling and Great Wall Motors have officially launched new motorcycle brands and entered the market with a high starting point.
In terms of intelligent driving, GWM SOUO S2000 introduces a large number of automotive-grade electronic safety measures, such as fatigue driving reminder, tire pressure monitoring, hill assist, electronic handbrake, etc. as standard. In addition to the hatchback version, the other two versions even add a series of electronic auxiliary safety measures to ensure driving safety, such as lane change assistance, blind spot monitoring (equipped with radar), rear collision warning, rear crossing warning, SOS rescue, etc.
As for intelligent cockpit, based on the software and hardware architecture of Great Wall Motors' automotive-grade intelligent cockpit, GWM SOUO has made exclusive adaptation and optimization for motorcycle products to create GWM SOUO motorcycle intelligent cockpit architecture. The vehicle is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, with a LCD touch instrument and intelligent voice control function, realizing an interactive experience of 'touchable when still, talkable when moving, smarter and more comprehensive' in riding scenarios.
In addition to GWM, Wuling, Chery, Changan, BYD and Geely also have corresponding layouts in the motorcycle field.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Overview of Two-wheeler Industry
- Electric Two-wheelers Definition of Electric Two-wheelers Electric Two-wheeler Usage Scenarios Global Electric Two-wheeler Shipments Global Electric Two-wheeler Sales Global Electric Two-wheeler Brand Market Landscape China's Electric Two-wheeler Market Competition Landscape of China's Electric Two-wheeler Market Financial Situation of Electric Two-wheeler Manufacturers Policies for the Development of China Electric Two-wheeler Industry Comparison between the New and Old Chinese National Electric Two-wheeler Standards Revision of China's New National Standard for Electric Bicycles Motorcycle Definition and Classification of Motorcycles Overall Production and Sales of Motorcycles in China Production and Sales of China's Motorcycle Market Segments Competition Landscape of China's Motorcycle Industry Policies for the Development of China Motorcycle Industry
2 Development Direction and Trend of Two-wheeler Intelligence
- Concept of Two-wheeler Intelligence Development History of Two-wheeler Intelligence Intelligent Features of Electric Two-wheeler Brands Direction of Electric Two-wheeler Intelligence Industry Chain of Two-wheeler Intelligence Group Standard of Two-wheeler Intelligence Classification Development Trends of Two-wheeler Powertrain Development Trends of Two-wheeler Intelligent Driving Systems Layout of Two-wheeler Intelligent Driving System Development Trends of Two-wheeler Communication Systems Motorcycle Communication Architecture Security Challenges of Motorcycle Communication Architecture Layout of Two-wheeler Intelligent Connected System Development Trends of Two-wheeler Communication Systems Development Trends of Human-Computer Interaction Systems for Two-wheelers Other Trends
3 Trends of Overseas Two-wheeler Intelligence
- Global Two-wheeler Market Characteristics of Global Two-wheeler Market China's Two-wheeler Export Market China's Motorcycle Export Volume China's Electric Two-wheeler Export Volume Characteristics of Chinese Electric Two-wheelers Exported Overseas Proportion of Overseas Business for Chinese Two-wheeler Brands Methods of Chinese Two-wheelers Going Overseas Representative Chinese Two-wheeler Brands Going Overseas European and American Two-wheeler Market Characteristics of European and American Two-wheeler Markets Layout of Chinese Two-wheeler Enterprises in European and American Markets Southeast Asian Two-wheeler Market Characteristics of Southeast Asian Two-wheeler Market Major Brands in Southeast Asian Two-wheeler Market Product Characteristics of Chinese Two-wheelers in Southeast Asian Market Two-wheeler Business Model in Southeast Asia Indian Two-wheeler Market Progress of Two-wheeler Electrification in India Competition Landscape of Indian Two-wheeler Market India's Electric Two-wheeler Promotion Policy Factors Affecting Electric Two-wheelers in India Product Features of Electric Two-wheelers in India
4 Intelligence of Electric Two-wheeler Companies
- SUNRA Yadea Aima Niu Technologies Segway-Ninebot TAILG Luyuan MAMOTOR Blueshark XDAO Ola Electric
5 Intelligence of Motorcycle Companies
- BMW Motorrad Honda Motorcycle Suzuki Motorcycle Kawasaki Ducati Yamaha Harley-Davidson CFMOTO QJMOTOR LONCIN ZONSEN Dachangjiang Keeway Davinci Tech
6 Two-wheeler Intelligent Industry Chain Companies
- Queclink Senthink hinkerRide Technology Huawei Harmony System Tuya iFLYTEK Cerence ABUP GigaDevice Geehy Semiconductor Qualcomm Vayyar Jingwei Hirain Aegis Rider Vidoar Bosch Continental Ride Vision
