(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The Festival of Winnings is back on Parimatch for the third year in a row, and it's bigger than ever! This Indian T20 League, The Players Aren't the Only Winners. You Win Too! That's the core idea behind Parimatch's new ad featuring its brand ambassador, Sunil Narine, who is ready to celebrate the biggest cricket event of the year alongside fans and Parimatch players.

Unexpected Encounter on the Winning Parade: Party Buses with Parimatch Players and Sunil Narine Nearly Collide During Celebration

The video captures the vibrant moment: Sunil Narine rides a bus during a parade, proudly holding the trophy from his unforgettable T20 triumph last year. This scene reflects the joy shared across India in recent years-from Narine's memorable victory to the Indian team's inspiring Cricket World Cup win-as fans came together time and again to rejoice with their champions.

The atmosphere is electric, with music, drums, and people cheering wildly-celebrating India's triumphant victory in the Cricket World Cup 2024. Suddenly, Sunil spots another parade approaching: a Parimatch-branded bus packed with people, surrounded by golden trophies, cash, and other flashy prizes. The energy is just intense!

Sunil watches, intrigued. He's not sure who these champions are and what exactly they're celebrating. The gifts, the excitement-it all seems mesmerizing. As the Parimatch Bus gets closer, the pieces fall into place: these are Parimatch players who backed their cricket heroes throughout the league and now celebrate the win alongside them.

The moment is captured with a powerful line:“This Cricket League, The Players Aren't The Only Winners.” Sunil smiles and adds,“You win too!”

“This campaign is a reflection of how the game lives in all of us,” commented the Parimatch Press Office .“Cricket isn't only played on the field. It's played in conversations, predictions, and gut feelings fans have every single day. We believe that passion shouldn't end with applause from the stands-it deserves a path forward. At Parimatch, we're giving fans a way to turn their love for the game into something real. It's not only about watching others win. It's about stepping up and being part of the game in your own way.”

Sunil Narine also shared his thoughts:“Being part of this Parimatch ad was more than just a shoot for me - it felt like a tribute to the fans. We all know that rush when your team wins, and this campaign captures that spark. It's a reminder that cricket isn't just for the players on the field - it lives in every fan. I hope this inspires people to take that love for the game and do something more with it.”

Parimatch invites you to enjoy the video, get inspired, put your skills into action, and win big!

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities: Trinidadian cricket stars Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine and Indian rap icon Divine are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is the Regional Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association and the Title Sponsor of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, a South African professional Twenty20 cricket franchise team.