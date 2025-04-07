403
Italy describes Le Pen sentence as hit to democracy
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned the conviction of French politician Marine Le Pen, describing it as an affront to democracy and a blow to the millions of voters she represents. Le Pen, the former leader of France's National Rally (RN), was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison for embezzlement, with two years suspended, and was barred from holding public office for five years. If the conviction stands, it would effectively prevent her from running in the 2027 French presidential election.
Meloni expressed her concern in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, saying she could not comment on the specifics of the case but emphasized that a sentence against the leader of a major political party undermines democracy and silences the voices of millions of citizens.
The sentence has been widely criticized by both French and international political figures, with many viewing it as undemocratic. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called it a "declaration of war by Brussels," while US President Donald Trump likened it to the legal challenges he faced during the Biden administration.
The conviction stems from allegations that Le Pen and other RN officials misused European Parliament funds, diverting them from official duties to party activities in France. Le Pen denied the charges, calling the decision politically motivated and vowed to appeal. Despite the ruling, Le Pen remains determined to continue in politics, stating, “I won’t let myself be eliminated.”
Polls show Le Pen is a leading contender for the 2027 presidency, with significant support from French voters.
