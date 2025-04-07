403
Child Dies Due to Measles in Texas Amid Outbreak
(MENAFN) A second child has tragically passed away due to the measles outbreak in Texas, as confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services late on Saturday.
This brings the total number of measles-related fatalities in the United States to three, with an adult also succumbing to the virus in neighboring New Mexico in March.
These are the first measles deaths recorded in the country in the last decade.
The outbreak, which originated in Gaines County in West Texas, has become the epicenter of the crisis, with Texas alone accounting for 481 of the 628 confirmed measles cases across the nation since January.
The state has also seen 56 hospitalizations, the majority of which involve unvaccinated children, as reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 to 3 out of every 1,000 children who contract the measles virus will die from the respiratory illness.
Furthermore, the CDC highlighted that approximately 1 in 20 children with measles will develop pneumonia, which is the leading factor of death from the virus in young children.
While the measles outbreak has primarily affected Texas and its neighboring states, New Mexico and Oklahoma, cases have also been reported in nearly 21 other states and Washington, DC, Based on a news agency.
