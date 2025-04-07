QNB Joins Hands With Harrods And Visa To Provide Unrivalled Payment Experience

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group has announced a long-term strategic partnership with Harrods, the world's leading luxury department store and Visa, a world leader in digital payments. This collaboration will see the launch of the QNB Harrods co-branded Visa credit cards exclusively in Qatar, offering customers an unprecedented blend of superior, convenient and secured payment method.

To mark this momentous occasion, a signing ceremony took place in Harrods Knightsbridge store in London and was attended by senior executives from QNB, Harrods and Visa.

The powerful partnership between QNB and Harrods is set to redefine the paradigm of customer value proposition and satisfaction. The soon-to-be-launched QNB Harrods Visa co-branded credit card will offer unique privileges, exclusive rewards and unparalleled convenience, making it more than a payment product but an essential lifestyle companion. This product will be packed with various benefits, privileges and security features, making every payment a rewarding experience.

Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Group Retail Banking said:“The strategic alliance between QNB and Harrods is a powerful testament of our desire to bring about the best cards and payments value proposition to our esteemed customers. As the industry leader, this collaboration underscores our dedication to enhancing the shopping and travel experiences for our valued cardholders, combining unparalleled luxury coupled with the highest levels of security to ensure the payment experience is safe, seamless and rewarding.”

Michael Ward, Managing Director of Harrods, said:“We are delighted to introduce these co-branded card partnerships with QNB, marking a key milestone in Harrods' international growth strategy. This collaboration allows us to strengthen our connection with valued customers, offering both loyal and new clientele in Qatar an enhanced rewards experience that reflects the excellence and personal service synonymous with Harrods. We look forward to expanding our offering in the future and bringing the Harrods experience even closer to our customers, wherever they are.”

Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, commented:“Visa is delighted to see QNB and Harrods partner to deliver this unique proposition that elevates the payment experience for Visa cardholders while supporting Harrods in reaching new customers and building loyalty with existing ones. This exciting new product is underpinned by Visa's advanced security technology and worldwide acceptance network, with over 150 million merchant partners, allowing QNB Harrods cardholders to use their Visa cards to pay with confidence anywhere in the world.”

The alliance promises to deliver an array of benefits and rewards, which will be unveiled in the upcoming months. This strategic collaboration highlights QNB's commitment to innovation and Harrods' dedication to customer satisfaction, setting new standards in the industry for premium financial solutions.