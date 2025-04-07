Channel 4 Selects Splashbi For Financial And Self-Service Reporting

SplashBI brings real-time financial insights to Channel 4

Channel 4 modernises reporting with hybrid analytics and pre-built dashboards integrated across key financial systems.

- Graham Spicer, Country Director, Europe & AsiaLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SplashBI , a leading provider of enterprise reporting and analytics solutions, is proud to announce that Channel 4, one of the UK's most prominent broadcasters, has selected SplashBI to enhance its financial reporting and self-service analytics capabilities.Through the adoption of SplashBI for EBS and Financial Analytics, Channel 4 is streamlining access to critical financial data and empowering teams with self-service reporting and value-add analytics. This strategic move enables the finance team to make faster, more informed decisions.Addressing Channel 4's Reporting RequirementsThe broadcaster sought a flexible, intuitive reporting solution that could seamlessly bring together data from multiple sources-including Workday, Basware, and Oracle EBS-into a single reporting and dashboard platform.Why Channel 4 Chose SplashBIChannel 4 selected SplashBI for its robust self-service functionality, extensive pre-built reports and dashboards, and ability to integrate data from multiple sources. The decision was also driven by the company's confidence in SplashBI's team and expertise in financial analytics.“We are thrilled to support Channel 4's finance transformation by providing real-time financial insights and empowering their teams with data,” said Graham Spicer, Country Director, Europe & Asia at SplashBI.“By implementing self-service reporting and hybrid analytics, Channel 4 is ensuring its finance and IT teams have the tools they need to drive efficiency, accuracy, and smarter business decisions.”Expected ImpactThe deployment of SplashBI's solution is expected to deliver:Time savings by eliminating manual reporting processesEfficiencies through streamlined financial analysisEnhanced data visibility by consolidating data from multiple systemsThis collaboration with Channel 4 reinforces SplashBI's commitment to helping organisations maximise their Oracle investments. It also signals the growing demand for self-service, cross-platform reporting solutions in the media and entertainment industry.Looking AheadAs SplashBI continues its growth in the UK and Europe, this partnership paves the way for other media and broadcasting companies looking to optimise their financial reporting and analytics. For organisations seeking to unlock the full potential of their data, SplashBI offers tailored demos and insights.Learn MoreTo discover how SplashBI can transform financial reporting in your organisation, visit SplashBI or request a demo today.

Rebecca Crain

SplashBI

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.