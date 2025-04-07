Rahul’S ‘Palayan Roko’ Yatra In Bihar Enthuses State Unit, Cong Leaders Confident Of Regime Change

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 7 (IANS) Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's participation in 'Palayan Roko' yatra in Bihar's Begusarai and call for unleashing a 'White T-shirt movement' has infused fresh energy and vigour in the party ranks and workers of the state unit.

As Rahul participated in the White T-shirt movement in Begusarai on Monday, it saw hordes of party workers and supporters joining his roadshow while hundreds lined up the streets to take a glimpse of it.

Bihar Congress leaders, visibly enthused with his visit to the state ahead of Assembly elections slated later this year, exuded confidence and said that this will mark the exit of this government, which has done nothing for the people.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar, reacting to Rahul Gandhi's Bihar visit, told IANS, "He has been visiting Bihar earlier as well. Now that the assembly elections are near, his visits will increase, which will strengthen the party.

“BJP is afraid of Rahul Gandhi, so it never admits it. BJP feels that Rahul Gandhi can contain its victory march, and the 2024 elections are the biggest example of this. I think Rahul's visit to Bihar will make a big difference, so an appeal has also been made by the party in this regard,” he added.

Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan said, "Rahul Gandhi is committed to social justice and social unity and will fight for it. This time, the government will change in Bihar."

Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru, sharing details of his day-long itinerary, said that the Congress MP will participate in the 'Constitution Security Conference' in Patna and also hold a meeting with party leaders.

A day ago, the Leader of Opposition issued a video appeal on his social media account, seeking the participation of maximum youth in the White T-shirt movement.

“The Stop Migration, Give Jobs Yatra will give the world a glimpse of your struggle, suffering and also the sentiments of Bihar's youth,” he said in the video message and urged them to 'show their strength,” he said in the video message.