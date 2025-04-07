DPI Achieves Prestigious ISO 27001 Certification For Information Security Management

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) , a leading provider of world-class data centre solutions specialising in M&E and Connectivity design, bespoke manufacturing, construction, and installation services, proudly announces its achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management. This globally recognised standard underscores DPI's commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining the highest levels of operational security.

This milestone comes at a pivotal time as the industry transitions to the updated ISO/IEC 27001:2022 framework ahead of the October 2025 compliance deadline. DPI's certification reflects its proactive approach to adopting modernised controls and addressing today's cyber and information security challenges, ensuring that clients benefit from robust protection in an increasingly digital landscape.

"A Commitment to Excellence in Security"

“At DPI, protecting our clients' and employees' sensitive information is at the core of our operations,” said Glenn Stephenson, Operations Director Electronic Security and Information Security Officer at DPI.“Achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification demonstrates our unwavering dedication to meeting the highest global standards for information security. This accomplishment not only strengthens our clients' trust but also positions us as a leader in secure data centre solutions.”

Key Benefits for DPI Clients

DPI's ISO 27001 certification delivers tangible advantages for its global clientele:



Enhanced Data Protection: Implementation of advanced security controls ensures confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.

Regulatory Compliance: Alignment with international regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS builds trust and simplifies compliance requirements.

Proactive Risk Management: A structured approach to identifying and mitigating risks minimizes potential disruptions. Operational Efficiency: Streamlined processes lead to improved productivity and cost savings.

This achievement further integrates with DPI's robust suite of certifications - ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety) - creating a comprehensive Integrated Management System that drives excellence across all facets of its operations.

DPI holds ISO 27001 as a benchmark for trustworthiness and operational excellence. As cybersecurity threats evolve, this certification positions DPI as a preferred partner for clients seeking secure, scalable solutions tailored to meet the demands of modern digital infrastructure.

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations provides world-class, global data centre solutions, specialising in M&E and connectivity design, bespoke manufacturing, construction, and installation services. Supported by unmatched technical expertise we offer consultancy, technical and critical cleaning, electronic security, and managed services to address every data centre need.

