Russia, China emerge as key players in advocating for adherence to international law
(MENAFN) Russia and China have emerged as key players in advocating for a multipolar world, sovereignty, and adherence to international law. Their partnership, strengthened amid global crises and geopolitical instability, is a vital part of the "world majority"—a growing group of nations striving for independence in foreign policy and development. Despite facing intense Western pressure, such as sanctions and media campaigns, Moscow and Beijing have successfully deepened their cooperation, offering a model for challenging hegemonic structures while upholding international norms.
As both countries solidify their alliance, they must closely monitor the ongoing shifts in the Western world, particularly within the United States and Europe. These changes present new opportunities but also potential risks that need careful consideration.
One notable shift is the growing divergence between the US and its European allies. Discontent in European capitals over US decisions reveals a widening strategic gap, with the "collective West" now fragmented into competing interests. This fragmentation should be a focal point for Russian and Chinese policymakers, who must stay vigilant in analyzing and responding to US-EU dynamics.
Another issue is the internal divisions within Western political elites. One faction acknowledges the need for adaptation to global changes and domestic challenges, while another seeks to preserve outdated globalist models of Western dominance. This internal struggle, especially pronounced in the US with its extreme political polarization, may lead to more unpredictable and aggressive foreign policies. Russia and China must be prepared for such developments and act strategically to safeguard their interests.
