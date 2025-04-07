Valoe Has Been Decleared Bankrupt

Valoe Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe's applications are based on the company's own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company's cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland.

