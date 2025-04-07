Valoe Has Been Decleared Bankrupt
The District Court of Pohjois-Savo has today, April 7, 2025, decleared Valoe Corporation bankrupt.
The Board of Valoe cordially thanks its employees, customers, partners, and shareholders for their support.
In Mikkeli 7 April 2025
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information:
Hannu Savisalo, Chairman of the Board, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 50 2688
email: ...
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
Valoe Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe's applications are based on the company's own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company's cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment