Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Valoe Has Been Decleared Bankrupt


2025-04-07 03:15:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valoe Corporation Inside Information 7 April 2025 at 10.10 Finnish time

The District Court of Pohjois-Savo has today, April 7, 2025, decleared Valoe Corporation bankrupt.

The Board of Valoe cordially thanks its employees, customers, partners, and shareholders for their support.

In Mikkeli 7 April 2025

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Hannu Savisalo, Chairman of the Board, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 50 2688
email: ...

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media

Valoe Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe's applications are based on the company's own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company's cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland.


MENAFN07042025004107003653ID1109397055

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

