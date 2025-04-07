South Korea: Ex-Prez Yoon Remains At Official Residence For 4Th Day Following Ouster

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 7 (IANS) Former South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, remained at the official residence in Seoul for the fourth day on Monday after being removed from office over his short-lived martial law declaration in December.

Yoon is currently preparing to vacate the Hannam-dong residence in central Seoul following the Constitutional Court's ruling last Friday, though specific details have not yet been finalised, a presidential official said.

"The date of his departure and his next residence have not been confirmed," the official told Yonhap News Agency by phone.

Following his inauguration in May 2022, Yoon relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae in downtown Seoul to the Defence ministry compound in the central district of Yongsan.

Yoon commuted from his private residence at the Acro Vista apartment complex in southern Seoul for six months while preparations were underway for the new presidential office and residence, which had been remodeled from the foreign minister's official residence.

The Presidential Security Service (PSS) is known to be working on protection arrangements for Yoon and former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, who are expected to move to the private residence as early as later this week.

"Security is essential given that (Yoon) had access to top-level national secrets," a PSS official said, without disclosing the exact number of security personnel to be assigned.

Under the Presidential Security Act, Yoon is eligible for security protection for up to 10 years following his departure from office, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to hold a presidential election on June 3 to pick former President Yoon Suk Yeol's successor, which will be confirmed at a Cabinet meeting this week.

When former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was removed from office on March 10, 2017, an early election was held exactly 60 days later, on May 9.

The National Election Commission began early candidate registration shortly after the Constitutional Court dismissed Yoon last Friday.

If the schedule is confirmed, candidates will be required to register by May 11 and the official campaign period will kick off on May 12.

The law also requires a public servant running for President to resign at least 30 days before an election, making May 4 the deadline for their run.

The newly-elected President will assume office immediately after the election results without a transition team.