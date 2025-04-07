Three Injured In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Three people were injured in the Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours as a result of Russian strikes.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In Kupiansk, a Russian strike caused fires on balconies and inside apartments of a nine-story residential building, which sustained partial damage. A 79-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were injured, the regional governor said.

Five private homes in Kupiansk also had their roofs damaged. A residential building and an outbuilding caught fire.

In Berezivka, Bohodukhiv district, Russian forces carried out an airstrike using a guided aerial bomb.

In Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district, two FPV drones damaged two private homes, outbuildings, and local power infrastructure, Syniehubov added.

In Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, shelling caused fires in private residential buildings.

In Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, a guided aerial bomb strike damaged a private home and shattered windows in a nearby outbuilding. A 68-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

According to Syniehubov, two combat engagements occurred yesterday in the Kharkiv sector -- near Vovchansk and toward Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian assaults near Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, and Zahryzove.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration