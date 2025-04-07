403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Marks World Health Day Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is marking on Monday the World Health Day under the slogan "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures," with the World Health Organization (WHO) launching a year-long campaign spreading awareness on the health of mothers and newly-born.
WHO called on governments and the health community to reinforce global efforts to reduce deaths among mothers and infants, providing better healthcare during pregnancy and birth giving.
According to a new study by WHO, around 300,000 women die due to birth complications while over a million newly born die in the first months of their lives and around one million were born dead.
In regards to the Health Ministry's efforts in this regard, official spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad affirmed that Kuwait would continue for to provide utmost and best healthcare for mothers and children.
Pregnancy and infant-care programs are continually developed to ensure the best kind of medical assistance for these sectors, he affirmed, indicating that Kuwait Vision 2035 paid much attention to improving overall healthcare in the country.
For her part, the head of the obstetrics and gynecology department at the Ministry of Health Dr. Amal Khedher reflected the ministry's keenness on providing top medical care and the best of treatment to women and children.
She mentioned the developing infrastructure for obstetrics and gynecology in Kuwait, saying that more departments, clinics, and health centers would be opened to service this important sector of society.
She added that the latest in surgical technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) would be used to boost health services in Kuwait, adding that staff were continuously trained to adapt to the newest technologies and health developments.
Coordinating with international institutes to provide better healthcare for women was also on the top the country's medical care agenda, she asserted.
She pointed out that all plans for progress and development were in line with the Ministry of Health directives as well as the country's vision for development. (end)
mrf
WHO called on governments and the health community to reinforce global efforts to reduce deaths among mothers and infants, providing better healthcare during pregnancy and birth giving.
According to a new study by WHO, around 300,000 women die due to birth complications while over a million newly born die in the first months of their lives and around one million were born dead.
In regards to the Health Ministry's efforts in this regard, official spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad affirmed that Kuwait would continue for to provide utmost and best healthcare for mothers and children.
Pregnancy and infant-care programs are continually developed to ensure the best kind of medical assistance for these sectors, he affirmed, indicating that Kuwait Vision 2035 paid much attention to improving overall healthcare in the country.
For her part, the head of the obstetrics and gynecology department at the Ministry of Health Dr. Amal Khedher reflected the ministry's keenness on providing top medical care and the best of treatment to women and children.
She mentioned the developing infrastructure for obstetrics and gynecology in Kuwait, saying that more departments, clinics, and health centers would be opened to service this important sector of society.
She added that the latest in surgical technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) would be used to boost health services in Kuwait, adding that staff were continuously trained to adapt to the newest technologies and health developments.
Coordinating with international institutes to provide better healthcare for women was also on the top the country's medical care agenda, she asserted.
She pointed out that all plans for progress and development were in line with the Ministry of Health directives as well as the country's vision for development. (end)
mrf
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment