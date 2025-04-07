403
Trump Describes Tariffs as "Medicine"
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump has characterized tariffs as "medicine" to address the United States' trade deficit with several countries.
Speaking to journalists on Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington, DC, Trump explained that while he doesn't want negative outcomes, sometimes "you have to take medicine to fix something." He reassured the public that his policies were not intended to cause a market sell-off.
When asked about the potential effects on the market, Trump stated, “What’s going to happen with the market? I can’t tell you.”
However, he expressed confidence in the future, asserting, "our country has gotten a lot stronger, and eventually it'll be a country like no other. It'll be the most dominant country economically in the world," as he defended his decision to impose tariffs.
Trump criticized previous administrations, particularly under Leader Joe Biden, for allowing what he called "stupid leadership" that led to unfavorable trade deals.
He lamented that other countries had taken advantage of the United States, saying, “They took our businesses, they took our money, they took our jobs, they moved it to Mexico, they moved it to Canada, they moved a lot of it to China, and it’s not sustainable.”
He emphasized his desire to address the deficit problem with China, the European Union, and other nations.
In his remarks, Trump also revealed that he had talked with world presidents over the weekend, during which he reiterated his intention to implement tariffs as part of his strategy to resolve trade imbalances.
