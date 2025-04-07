403
Iranian MP requests nuclear weapons
(MENAFN) Ahmad Naderi, a member of the Iranian Parliament, argued on Monday that the United States would not dare to threaten Iran with bombing if Tehran possessed nuclear weapons. His comments came after US President Donald Trump warned Iran of unprecedented bombing unless it accepted a nuclear deal.
Naderi pointed to North Korea as an example, claiming that the security Pyongyang gained by acquiring nuclear weapons prevented further threats from the US. He suggested that if Iran had nuclear weapons, Trump would refrain from issuing such threats.
Despite Trump’s fiery rhetoric toward North Korea in 2017, which included the threat of “fire and fury,” he later engaged in diplomatic talks with the country, although denuclearization talks collapsed. Naderi stressed that many in Iran had long called for the country to pursue nuclear weapons, believing this would protect it from external threats.
The ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear program have been a significant issue in US-Iran relations, especially after Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which aimed to limit Iran's nuclear development in exchange for sanctions relief. Tehran has since rejected direct negotiations with Washington, citing the loss of trust due to the US's actions.
