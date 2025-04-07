Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 14 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 26 February 2025 and up to and including 30 January 2026 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2.25 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 3/2025 of 26 February 2025. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called“Market Abuse Regulation”, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules"). The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 220,997 572.75 126,576,859 31 March 2025 45,759 551.59 25,240,097 1 April 2025 46,567 551.02 25,659,535 2 April 2025 46,890 550.95 25,833,961 3 April 2025 46,851 540.66 25,330,279 4 April 2025 46,278 500.19 23,147,631 Accumulated under the programme 453,342 555.40 251,788,361

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,218,460 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.01% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.



