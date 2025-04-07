Couture Pattern Museum Featured In Women's Wear Daily's Haute Couture Issue During Global Fashion Week Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Couture Pattern Museum featured in WWD's Haute Couture Weekend magazine for preserving rare sewing patterns and reviving fashion history.

- Cara Austine-RademakerSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Couture Pattern Museum has been prominently featured in Women's Wear Daily's Haute Couture issue (February 2025), distributed during Paris, London, and Milan fashion weeks. The issue includes a full-page feature written by Booth Moore and a mention in the editor's letter by WWD Chief Content Officer James Fallon-bringing international recognition to the Santa Barbara-based institution.The article, titled“Preserving Fashion Piece by Piece,” highlights the museum's mission to archive and digitize rare couture sewing patterns. These blueprints were once licensed for home use by fashion houses like Dior, Balmain, and Lanvin and are disappearing from libraries and archives. The museum, founded by Cara Austine-Rademaker, is working to preserve this fragile history and reestablish its cultural value.Fallon's letter notes Moore's visit to the museum and describes the effort as essential in preserving a fading art form."Because couture sewing patterns were never archived or collected by libraries or institutions, the museum's mission is more relevant than ever,” said Austine-Rademaker.“Being included in this issue by Booth Moore and acknowledged by James Fallon-during fashion's biggest global moment-is proof that what we're preserving matters.The museum is currently the only institution solely dedicated to couture sewing patterns. It serves researchers, collectors, students, home sewers, and fashion professionals globally, with a growing collection of more than 2,000 patterns and related ephemera.In addition to its preservation and digitization work, the Couture Pattern Museum recently launched private, curator-led tours with tea service. It has also started collaborating with California colleges, and local cultural groups like the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club, and regional women's organizations. In March, the museum welcomed its first Couture Council member, marking a new phase of public and philanthropic support.To schedule a private tour, view the archive, or inquire about membership and giving, visit:About the Couture Pattern MuseumThe Couture Pattern Museum, located in Santa Barbara, California, is dedicated to preserving, digitizing, and sharing rare couture sewing patterns from the 20th century. These patterns, licensed by iconic designers for home use, are now regarded as a vanishing archive of fashion's technical and cultural history. The museum offers research access, public programming, private tours, and educational partnerships worldwide.

