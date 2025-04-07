Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Trampoline Gymnasts Win Bronze At World Cup In Italy

2025-04-07 02:06:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani athletes Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev secured bronze medals at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup held in Riccione, Italy, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reported that the duo earned 46.570 points in the mixed synchronized program, marking a successful performance on the international stage.

