Azerbaijani Trampoline Gymnasts Win Bronze At World Cup In Italy
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani athletes Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev secured bronze medals at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup held in Riccione, Italy, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reported that the duo earned 46.570 points in the mixed synchronized program, marking a successful performance on the international stage.
