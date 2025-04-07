Speaker Rules Out Discussion On Waqf Act, Says It Is Sub-Judice

As soon as proceedings of the House started, National Conference stood up demanding discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act- 2025 passed by the Parliament.

“There should be discussion on the Waqf bill in the Muslim-majority state of Jammu & Kashmir. If GST law brought by the Centre was discussed in J&K assembly, why Waqf bill couldn't be discussion,” NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq demanded.

The Speaker, however, said the matter has become sub- juduice as it has been challenged in the highest court of the country.

Citing sub-rule (7) of Rule 58 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House, the Speaker announced that he has disallowed adjournment motion moved by legislators from National Conference and Sheikh Khursheed.

The Speaker's decision triggered protests from National Conference, Congress and PDP legislators in the House.

Shouting slogans” Waqf Bill Na Manzoor”( Waqf Bill is unacceptable), the legislators from treasury benches tried to enter into the well, but were prevented by the Marshals from reaching towards the podium.

As they continued to create disruptions, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

This was for the first time during ongoing budget session that the Speaker adjourned the House. (KNO)

