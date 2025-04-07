403
Antetokounmpo's triple-double leads Bucks to overtime victory against heat
(MENAFN) Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a dominant performance, securing a triple-double to propel the Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-115 overtime victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night at the Kaseya Center.
The Bucks' "Greek Freak" registered his second consecutive triple-double, tallying 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. Kevin Porter Jr. contributed a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, while Brook Lopez added 17 points. Despite Alec Burks' 24 points and Davion Mitchell's 20-point effort for the Heat, they ultimately fell short. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
In other action, the Philadelphia 76ers were defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-109. Adem Bona recorded four points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Quentin Grimes led the scoring for the 76ers with 28 points, followed by Guerschon Yabusele with 19 points and Lonnie Walker with 18 points. Rudy Gobert was instrumental in the Timberwolves' win, achieving a "double-double" with 23 points and 19 rebounds. Anthony Edwards was the game's leading scorer with 37 points, and Julius Randle added 15 points for the Timberwolves.
Other NBA Results from Saturday:
Philadelphia 76ers 109 - Minnesota Timberwolves 114
Atlanta Hawks 105 - New York Knicks 121
Detroit Pistons 103 - Memphis Grizzlies 109
Miami Heat 115 - Milwaukee Bucks 121
Los Angeles Clippers 135 - Dallas Mavericks 104
