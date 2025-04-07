Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 April 2025

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification on 4 April 2025 that Janine Nicholls, Non-Executive Director, and her person closely associated, purchased 3164.37 ordinary shares in the Company, as detailed below.

Subsequent to the purchase, Janine Nicholls and her person closely associated retained interests in 5383.37 ordinary shares in the Company, being 0.008% of the Company's issued share capital.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.