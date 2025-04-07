Director/PDMR Shareholding
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Janine Nicholls
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ICG Enterprise Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800T2SY83WIJOJH13
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10 pence
GB0003292009
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£12.10
|1,605
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,605
£12.10
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-04-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Clyne
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with Janine Nicholls (Non-Executive Director)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ICG Enterprise Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800T2SY83WIJOJH13
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10 pence
GB0003292009
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£12.60
|6.90
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
| 2025-04-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10 pence
GB0003292009
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£12.75
|1,552.47
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
| 2025-04-03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Clare Glynn
Head of Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 7794
Andrew Lewis
General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Legal Disclaimer:
