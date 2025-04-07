Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Granting Of Employee Stock Options


2025-04-07 02:01:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On April 4, 2025, AB Šiaulių Bankas (hereinafter – the Bank) granted stock option rights to 26 employees of the Bank Group as part of the annual variable remuneration for the year 2024,

· when a 5-year deferral period applies to the deferred portion of the annual variable remuneration:

o 3/5 to be granted on April 7, 2028 – 792,825 shares

o 1/5 to be granted on April 9, 2029 – 264,275 shares

o 1/5 to be granted on April 8, 2030 – 264,284 shares

· when a 4-year deferral period applies to the deferred portion of the annual variable remuneration:

o 3/4 to be granted on April 7, 2028 – 441,825 shares

o 1/4 to be granted on April 9, 2029 – 147,264 shares

· when a 3-year deferral period applies to the deferred portion of the annual variable remuneration to be granted on April 7, 2028 – 53,907 shares

Additionally, on April 4, 2025, as part of the long-term incentive program for 2025-2027, the Bank granted stock option rights to 7 employees, subject to a 5-year deferral period:

o 3/5 to be granted on April 7, 2028 – up to 4,380,000 shares

o 1/5 to be granted on April 9, 2029 – up to 1,060,000 shares

o 1/5 to be granted on April 8, 2030 – up to 1,060,000 shares

The Bank has granted employees stock option rights for up to 12,292,799 shares that have not yet been acquired.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

...


MENAFN07042025004107003653ID1109396817

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search