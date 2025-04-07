Granting Of Employee Stock Options
· when a 5-year deferral period applies to the deferred portion of the annual variable remuneration:
o 3/5 to be granted on April 7, 2028 – 792,825 shares
o 1/5 to be granted on April 9, 2029 – 264,275 shares
o 1/5 to be granted on April 8, 2030 – 264,284 shares
· when a 4-year deferral period applies to the deferred portion of the annual variable remuneration:
o 3/4 to be granted on April 7, 2028 – 441,825 shares
o 1/4 to be granted on April 9, 2029 – 147,264 shares
· when a 3-year deferral period applies to the deferred portion of the annual variable remuneration to be granted on April 7, 2028 – 53,907 shares
Additionally, on April 4, 2025, as part of the long-term incentive program for 2025-2027, the Bank granted stock option rights to 7 employees, subject to a 5-year deferral period:
o 3/5 to be granted on April 7, 2028 – up to 4,380,000 shares
o 1/5 to be granted on April 9, 2029 – up to 1,060,000 shares
o 1/5 to be granted on April 8, 2030 – up to 1,060,000 shares
The Bank has granted employees stock option rights for up to 12,292,799 shares that have not yet been acquired.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment