Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Aker BP: First Quarter 2025 Trading Update


2025-04-07 01:45:49
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LYSAKER, Norway, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the first quarter of 2025 on 7 May 2025. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter.

Production and sales

The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 441.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). Due to overlift, the net volume sold during the quarter was 457.6 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd)

Q1-25

Q4-24

FY 2024

Net production

441.4

449.2

439.0

Overlift/(underlift)

16.1

(10.1)

(9.0)

Net volume sold

457.6

439.2

430.0

Of which liquids

394.0

373.5

370.2

Of which natural gas

63.5

65.7

59.8

.


Realised prices (USD/boe)

Q1-25

Q4-24

FY 2024

Liquids

75.0

74.1

80.1

Natural gas

85.2

79.0

62.9

Reporting date

The company will release its report for the first quarter of 2025 on 7 May 2025, at 06:00 CEST. On the same day at 08:30 CEST, the management will present the results via a webcast, available on . The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Contacts
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4130085

The following files are available for download:

Release

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN07042025003732001241ID1109396802

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search