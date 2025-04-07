Aker BP: First Quarter 2025 Trading Update
|
Volume (mboepd)
|
Q1-25
|
Q4-24
|
FY 2024
|
Net production
|
441.4
|
449.2
|
439.0
|
Overlift/(underlift)
|
16.1
|
(10.1)
|
(9.0)
|
Net volume sold
|
457.6
|
439.2
|
430.0
|
Of which liquids
|
394.0
|
373.5
|
370.2
|
Of which natural gas
|
63.5
|
65.7
|
59.8
|
.
|
|
|
|
Realised prices (USD/boe)
|
Q1-25
|
Q4-24
|
FY 2024
|
Liquids
|
75.0
|
74.1
|
80.1
|
Natural gas
|
85.2
|
79.0
|
62.9
Reporting date
The company will release its report for the first quarter of 2025 on 7 May 2025, at 06:00 CEST. On the same day at 08:30 CEST, the management will present the results via a webcast, available on . The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.
Contacts
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
