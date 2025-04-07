Aker BP: First Quarter 2025 Trading Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LYSAKER, Norway, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the first quarter of 2025 on 7 May 2025. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter. Production and sales The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 441.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). Due to overlift, the net volume sold during the quarter was 457.6 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd) Q1-25 Q4-24 FY 2024 Net production 441.4 449.2 439.0 Overlift/(underlift) 16.1 (10.1) (9.0) Net volume sold 457.6 439.2 430.0 Of which liquids 394.0 373.5 370.2 Of which natural gas 63.5 65.7 59.8 .





Realised prices (USD/boe) Q1-25 Q4-24 FY 2024 Liquids 75.0 74.1 80.1 Natural gas 85.2 79.0 62.9

The company will release its report for the first quarter of 2025 on 7 May 2025, at 06:00 CEST. On the same day at 08:30 CEST, the management will present the results via a webcast, available on . The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848

Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087

Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889

