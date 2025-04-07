Atos Brings Forward Its First Quarter 2025 Revenue Release To April 17, 2025 To Synchronize With Its Liquidity Reporting
| April 17, 2025 (Before Market Opening)
|First quarter 2025 revenue
|May 14, 2025
| Capital Markets Day
|June 13, 2025
|Annual General Meeting
|August 1st, 2025 (Before Market Opening)
|First semester 2025 results
***
About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 78,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 68 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.
Contacts
Investor relations:
David Pierre-Kahn | ... | +33 6 28 51 45 96
Sofiane El Amri | ... | +33 6 29 34 85 67
Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75
Press contact: ...
