Systemair's Board Of Directors Has Resolved To Repurchase Own Shares

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Systemair AB (publ) ("Systemair") has resolved, pursuant to the authorisation from the annual general meeting on 29 August 2024, to repurchase up to 320,000 own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The purpose of the repurchase is to meet the obligations arising from Systemair's share-based and performance-related incentive programme ("LTIP 2024"), i.e., to secure delivery of performance shares to the participants.

The repurchase may commence on 7 April 2025 and shall end not later than 25 April 2025, and will be administrated by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ("SHB"). Based on the trading order given by Systemair, SHB will make its trading decisions independently of Systemair with regard to the timing of the repurchases.

The repurchase may comprise a maximum of 320,000 shares on one or several occasions and shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable rules. The repurchase will be made at a price per share within the from time to time registered trading interval. Payment for the shares will be made in cash. Reporting will take place through Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable rules.

The total number of shares in Systemair amounts to 208,000,000. At the time of this press release, Systemair holds no treasury shares.

For further information contact:

Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 70 577 40 09, [email protected]

Systemair AB (publ) | SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden | +46 222 440 00 |

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,600 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.0 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

