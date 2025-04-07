Diabetessisters Showcases Peer Support Innovation For Women With Diabetes At IDF 2025

DiabetesSisters | A Support Community for Women with Diabetes

DiabetesSisters will showcase its AI-enhanced, value-based peer support model for women with and at risk of diabetes at IDF 2025.

- Michele Polz, CEO of DiabetesSistersRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DiabetesSisters , a national nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and quality of life for women with and at risk of diabetes, is proud to spotlight its evidence-informed value-based peer support model at the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Congress 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.In alignment with the Congress theme,“Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data,” DiabetesSisters will present the abstract:“AI-Enhanced Peer Support for Women with Diabetes: Evaluating the DiabetesSisters Value-Based Model”Lead author: Donna Rice, Chief Operating Officer, DiabetesSistersThis presentation underscores the strength of the DiabetesSisters model-rooted in real-world lived experiences and enhanced through thoughtful integration of technology to scale impact, not replace human connection. At the heart of this approach is a peer support framework uniquely tailored to women navigating the emotional, physical, and social complexities of living with or at risk for diabetes.“Peer support is not just a program-it's a powerful intervention,” said Donna Rice, COO of DiabetesSisters.“Through deep listening and responsive programming, we have created safe, affirming spaces where women feel seen, heard, and empowered.”Key Outcomes from the DiabetesSisters Value-Based Model:-Increased participation and sustained engagement through personalized, relatable peer interactions-Improved confidence and conviction in diabetes self-management-Enhanced emotional well-being and a stronger sense of belonging-Scalable community-driven support, accessible to women from all backgrounds and life stagesRather than focusing solely on high-tech tools, the model emphasizes human connection, cultural competence, and authenticity, supported by insights that help tailor the content to diverse needs.“What makes our model so effective is that it's grounded in women's lived experiences,” said Michele Polz, CEO of DiabetesSisters.“Technology plays a supporting role-but the real innovation is in how we amplify women's voices to co-create programs that are relevant, relational, and truly empowering.”Looking AheadDiabetesSisters is committed to expanding its value-based model to reach more women across geographies and backgrounds, leveraging insights to continuously refine and evolve its approach. Future research will explore how peer support-delivered with care, relevance, and cultural humility-can be a cornerstone of equitable diabetes care.About DiabetesSistersDiabetesSisters is a women-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of women with and at risk for diabetes through evidence-based peer support, education, and data-driven outreach.

