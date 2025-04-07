Rice Market Size, Share And Forecast By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Rice is a fundamental cereal grain grown worldwide, mainly in Asia, and is the primary food source for over half of the global population. The international rice market includes production, processing, distribution, and consumption as a staple food. It comprises various types such as white rice, brown rice, basmati, jasmine, organic, and processed rice products. Population growth, food security initiatives, and governmental support for rice cultivation drive the market's expansion. Leading producers like India, China, and Thailand have implemented policies to enhance yield and assist farmers through subsidies.

Moreover, technological advancements, increasing demand for organic rice, and sustainable agricultural practices create market opportunities. Organic rice demand is rising as consumers opt for healthier, chemical-free foods. Companies like Lundberg Family Farms and Daawat have invested in organic rice production to address this niche segment. Additionally, government-backed innovative irrigation initiatives in Asia and Africa optimize water usage, promoting sustainable rice farming.

Market Dynamics Rising global demand for rice drives market growth

The increasing global population and shifting dietary preferences are significantly driving the demand for rice, particularly in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. As a staple food for more than half of the world's population, rice consumption continues to rise, fueled by urbanization, economic growth, and government initiatives promoting food security.

For instance, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global rice consumption is projected to reach 525 million metric tons in 2025, driven by rising demand in developing nations. Additionally, India, the world's largest rice exporter, reported a 10% increase in rice shipments in early 2024 due to strong demand from African and Middle Eastern markets.

Furthermore, innovations in rice farming, such as high-yield varieties and sustainable agricultural practices, are helping meet this growing demand. As consumption continues to rise, governments and industry players are investing in production expansion to ensure a stable global rice supply.

Innovation in farming techniques

The global rice market is evolving with innovative farming techniques that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Advancements in agricultural technology, improved irrigation, and hybrid rice varieties enhance yields, creating new opportunities for exporters.

For example, in October 2024, Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) endorsed mechanized direct seeding combined with fertilizer deep placement as an advanced rice cultivation method. This technique improves yields, reduces labor costs, and minimizes environmental impact. Cutting greenhouse gas emissions and optimizing fertilizer use aligns with Vietnam's sustainability goals and strengthens climate resilience in rice production.

As global demand for rice grows, such advancements create opportunities for increased productivity and export potential. Countries adopting similar technologies can boost rice yields while ensuring environmental sustainability. This trend also supports the premium rice segment, attracting eco-conscious consumers and investors.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a notable portion of the global rice market, fueled by increasing consumer demand for healthier and specialty rice products. The U.S. and Canada have seen a surge in rice consumption, especially within Hispanic and Asian communities, whose cuisines prominently feature rice. Leading companies, including Riceland Foods and Lundberg Family Farms, continue diversifying their portfolios to accommodate the rising demand for organic and non-GMO rice.

Government support has also played a crucial role in market growth. In 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allocated funds to rice research projects for yield improvement and climate resilience. Such initiatives boost production efficiency and contribute to the market's long-term stability.

The global rice market size was valued at USD 323.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 339.8 billion in 2025 to USD 432.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on rice length, the market is segmented based on long, medium, and short grain. Long grain dominates the market share.

Based on type, the market is segmented based on white rice, red rice, arborio rice, black rice, grain fragrance rice, brown rice, rosematta rice, grain parboiled rice, sushi rice, and others. White rice holds the largest share.

Based on product type, the market is segmented based on regular and aromatic. Aromatic segments hold the largest share.

Based on application, the market is segmented based on food, industry, and others. The food industry leads the market.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented based on roadside stores, municipal corporation markets, convenience stores, specialty stores, department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce. Supermarkets lead the segment. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

Lundberg Family FarmsKRBL Limited (India Gate)LT Foods (Daawat)Riceland FoodsAmira Nature FoodsNestléMars Inc.General MillsSunRiceEbro FoodsKohinoor Foods Ltd.Thai President FoodsYuan Longping High-Tech Agriculture (China)Vinafood (Vietnam)Loc Troi Group (Vietnam) Recent Developments

In December 2024, Australian agribusiness giant SunRice is on track to exceed $2 billion in annual sales by expanding its global market footprint and focusing on branded consumer products. The company exports Australian rice and specialized items like rice cakes and flour to nearly 50 markets worldwide, buffering against global price fluctuations.

