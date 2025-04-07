Vietnam To Trump: 'Just Don't Do It' On Tariffs

MENAFN - Asia Times) With the NCAA Championship final set to grip millions of basketball fans in the US and beyond, demand for athletic shoes and gear is reportedly skyrocketing.

The March Madness tournament isn't just a showcase of college basketball talent; it's also a massive marketing opportunity for sportswear giants like Nike and Adidas , whose products dominate the hardwood courts.

But while these brands enjoy heightened visibility amid the spectacle, their supply chains face a looming crisis. President Donald Trump's 46% tariff hike aims to hurt Vietnam, the key manufacturing hub for these brands.

As the primary producer of high-performance basketball shoes and apparel, Vietnam's booming footwear industry now faces an existential threat that could disrupt the industry and US consumers.

Vietnam has been a major beneficiary of shifting supply chains, particularly as companies moved operations out of China to avoid previous US tariffs. Today, over half of Nike's footwear production and a significant share of Adidas' manufacturing take place in Vietnam.

Trump's aggressive tariff policy promises to drastically increase costs for these iconic sportswear companies, forcing them to either pass price hikes onto consumers or look for alternative production sites-both of which would create significant disruptions.

Higher tariffs could also stifle investment in Vietnam's factories and ultimately crimp demand, potentially causing layoffs and reducing economic growth in a nation that has become one of the US's key economic partners in recent years.

With sportswear brands deeply embedded in Vietnam's economy, the tariffs risk undermining a vital segment of the global supply chain at a time when demand is surging.

Moreover, Trump's punitive tariff threatens to strain ties between the two nations at a critical moment, just as they mark 50 years since the fall of Saigon on April 30.