Auxein Showcases Precision And Innovation In Trauma Surgery At Pune Trauma Operative Course (PTOC) 2025

PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Auxein, globally recognized as a trusted name by leading surgeons, marked yet another milestone in orthopedic innovation at the Pune Trauma Operative Course (PTOC) 2025. Held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Pune, Maharashtra, this prestigious event brought together some of the brightest minds in orthopedics-surgeons, healthcare professionals, and experts alike.During PTOC 2025, a notable moment was the live demonstration of an Olecranon Fixation ORIF surgery by Dr. Chetan Pradhan, Assistant Medical Director at Sancheti Hospital and President of the Pune Orthopedic Society. Using Auxein's innovative orthopedic implants, Dr. Pradhan performed the procedure successfully in front of a captivated audience, showcasing Auxein's dedication to transforming trauma care.During the exhibition, Auxein's cutting-edge orthopedic solutions were met with immense enthusiasm at Auxein Stall, highlighting the company's commitment to improving patient care and advancing surgical techniques. The Auxein booth became a hub for attendees eager to explore its high-quality, patient-focused products. Auxein showcased its advanced range of orthopedic implants, including trauma plating systems, screws, and customized solutions designed to enhance recovery and surgical effectiveness.“We were thrilled by the overwhelming response at PTOC 2025,” shared Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Auxein.“Our solutions resonated with surgeons and medical professionals, reinforcing Auxein's leadership in the orthopedic world. PTOC provided a fantastic platform for us to engage with experts and showcase our innovations firsthand. Auxein continues to push boundaries, redefining how orthopedic trauma is managed with technology that emphasizes precision, innovation, and better patient outcomes.”Auxein isn't just breaking new ground with innovative products-it's setting industry benchmarks. Notable achievements include being Asia's first orthopedic implant manufacturer to achieve EU-MDR Certification for trauma plating, screws, and nailing systems. Additionally, the company is leading research in bioabsorbable screws, reaffirming its promise to deliver excellence in patient care and reduce post-surgical complications.About Auxein Medical: Auxein is dedicated to advancing medical technology through innovative Orthopedic and Arthroscopy solutions, committed to improving patient outcomes worldwide. We deliver excellence through cutting-edge research, superior manufacturing, and a deep understanding of healthcare needs.250+ CNC, VMC, and Sliding Head Machines | 500+ Employees | 20+ Million Patients Cared For | 200+ FDA-Approved Products | 3000+ Products | Asia's First to Achieve EU-MDR CertificationFor more information about Auxein please visit:For more information about DAIS Academy, please visit:Media Contact: Ms. Neeti Mathur, Head- Corporate Communication & Public Relations | +91 7419770140 | ...

