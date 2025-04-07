403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Indo-Sri Lanka Cooperation Summit At KRIBHCO Auditorium
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo-Sri Lanka Film and Cultural Forum, inaugurated the Indo-Sri Lanka Cooperation Summit organized by the Indo-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ISCCI) at KRIBHCO Auditorium, Noida.
During his address, Dr. Marwah emphasized the significance of India-Sri Lanka relations and discussed strategies to further strengthen cultural and business ties between the two nations. Highlighting the role of media, film, and cultural exchange, he reiterated the importance of fostering goodwill through collaborative initiatives.
As a gesture of support for education and skill development, Dr. Marwah announced a scholarship from AAFT University for a deserving student from Sri Lanka, reinforcing the commitment to empowering young talents from the neighbouring country.
The summit was attended by several distinguished personalities, including: Geshan Dissanayake, Minister Counsellor, Embassy of Sri Lanka Lt. Gen. Rakesh Kumar Loomba (Retd.) PVSM, AVSM, Chairman, ISCCI, Dr. Naresh Bana, psc, FIE, MIMA, MIPWE, PhD, Vice Chairman, ISCCI, Dr. Ajit Pathak, President, Public Relations Society of India, B.N. Bankapur, CEO, Bankapur Industries, M.R. Sharma, Managing Director, KRIBHCO.
The Indo-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ISCCI), a non-profit bilateral chamber, is dedicated to enhancing trade relations and economic collaborations between India and Sri Lanka. It serves as a vital platform for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry stakeholders to establish strong bilateral partnerships, contributing to regional growth and development.
During his address, Dr. Marwah emphasized the significance of India-Sri Lanka relations and discussed strategies to further strengthen cultural and business ties between the two nations. Highlighting the role of media, film, and cultural exchange, he reiterated the importance of fostering goodwill through collaborative initiatives.
As a gesture of support for education and skill development, Dr. Marwah announced a scholarship from AAFT University for a deserving student from Sri Lanka, reinforcing the commitment to empowering young talents from the neighbouring country.
The summit was attended by several distinguished personalities, including: Geshan Dissanayake, Minister Counsellor, Embassy of Sri Lanka Lt. Gen. Rakesh Kumar Loomba (Retd.) PVSM, AVSM, Chairman, ISCCI, Dr. Naresh Bana, psc, FIE, MIMA, MIPWE, PhD, Vice Chairman, ISCCI, Dr. Ajit Pathak, President, Public Relations Society of India, B.N. Bankapur, CEO, Bankapur Industries, M.R. Sharma, Managing Director, KRIBHCO.
The Indo-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ISCCI), a non-profit bilateral chamber, is dedicated to enhancing trade relations and economic collaborations between India and Sri Lanka. It serves as a vital platform for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry stakeholders to establish strong bilateral partnerships, contributing to regional growth and development.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment