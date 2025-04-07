Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading Update Q1 2025


2025-04-07 12:46:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q1 2025 was 38,200 GWT, compared to 26,400 GWT in Q1 2024. These figures exclude harvest volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes by region/company for Q1 2025 (Q1 2024), measured in 1,000 GWT:

Lerøy Aurora: 7.1 (6.0)

Lerøy Midt: 16.4 (13.7)

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 14.8 of which 9.5 was trout (6.7 of which 3.3 was trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes in Lerøy Havfisk, measured in 1,000 tonnes:

Q1 2025: 19.0 of which 3.6 of cod

Q1 2024: 24.1 of which 6.7 of cod

The complete Q1 2025 report will be released on 15 May 2025 at 06:30 CET.

Queries may be addressed to the company's CFO Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


