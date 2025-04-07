Business As Usual, The Slutty Vegan Birmingham Way

Founder/Franchise Owner

- Reatta Hall-MyersBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Slutty Vegan Birmingham is committed to serving up the same incredible plant-based experience that fans have come to love, now under new ownership. While changes may be happening elsewhere, Slutty Vegan Birmingham remains fully operational, independently managed, and dedicated to delivering delicious food, top-tier service, and an unbeatable vibe.Under new leadership, Slutty Vegan Birmingham will continue to serve its signature menu, host pop-ups, and bring the community together through good food and great energy. Customers can expect the same OG flavors, fan-favorite burgers, and unforgettable experience.For updates, events, and specials, follow @SluttyVeganBHAM on Instagram.For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Reatta Hall+1 (205) 946-5260...

