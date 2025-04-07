The Selects Gallery Exhibition Opening Announcement

22”×28” Archival print on canvas, hand signed by Robert Farber, embroidered by hand with hand-painted tulle fabrics, glass beads: Fabric manipulation and hand embroidery

32”×22” Archival print on canvas, hand signed by Robert Farber, embroidered by hand with silk and cotton threads, metallic silver vinyl finish hand-painted organza fabrics. Technique: stem stitch, French knots and satin stitch.

32”×22” Archival print on canvas, hand signed by Robert Farber, embroidered by hand with raffia, natural wool threads from Aubusson, mohair, silk and cotton threads. Technique: stem stitch and drawn thread work

The Selects Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of“Threads of Time: A Dialogue between Embroidery and Photography,”

- Marie Audier, Founder of The Selects GalleryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Selects Gallery presents Threads of Time , an exceptional exhibition uniting the creative visions of iconic American fashion photographer Robert Farber and Delphine Nobili, founder of Atelier Lebuisson, a Parisian textile studio specializing in haute couture embroidery.At its heart are three works from Farber's Wet Series, printed on canvas, and reimagined through the art of handmade embroidery by Atelier Lebuisson in France. Carefully selected for their symbolic resonance, these dreamlike photographs-featuring a diner, a cowboy, and an American flag-each represent a defining aspect of American culture. Originally part of the American Mood series shot in 2004, they took on a new life after an unexpected flood in Farber's New York studio altered their hues in 2018, imbuing them with a delicate, watercolor-like quality.Through this collaboration, Farber and Nobili explore a third life for these images, offering a poetic reflection on time, resilience, and the unexpected beauty found in life's cycles and chance encounters.Delphine Nobili brings her mastery of textile embellishment to Farber's painterly photographs, infusing them with intricate, tactile depth: Metallic and vinyl materials evoke the nostalgic sheen of American diners, natural fibers echo the rugged essence of the American West, and delicate stitching enhances the flowing grace of an American flag, lending it an ethereal softness.The exhibition is further enriched with two Polaroids, two original Wet Series pieces by Robert Farber, and an album showcasing Atelier Lebuisson's savoir-faire and projects with renowned Fashion Houses like LVMH.Threads of Time weaves an inspiring cross-cultural dialogue between photography and embroidery, uniting a masculine American eye with a feminine French hand and redefining the boundaries of art collaboration.ABOUT THE SELECTS GALLERYThe Selects Gallery was founded by Marie Audier d'Alessandris in 2018 in New York as the premier online destination for limited-edition Art photography from the world's best fashion photographers. Our exclusive curation brings back to life hundreds of the most striking images from the archives of renowned photographers published in top international publications.ABOUT ROBERT FARBERRobert Farber's global recognition has been established through his books, fine art exhibitions, lectures, interviews and award-winning advertising campaigns. All in the genres of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. The style of this American photographer has influenced generations of photographers. His painterly, impressionistic style captures the essence of composition in every genre, including nudes, still life, landscapes and architecture. His fifteen photo art books have sold over half a million copies.ABOUT ATELIER LEBUISSONFor over two decades, L'Atelier Lebuisson has been a prominent name in the world of embroidery and textile artistry. Based in the heart of Paris, the atelier is a hub of innovation where heritage craftsmanship meets cutting-edge creativity, serving the world's most prestigious fashion houses, luxury brands, and interior designers. Atelier Lebuisson is one of the French artisans represented by Par Excellence.ABOUT PAR EXCELLENCECombining prestige and high standards, Par Excellence is the embodiment of 18 talented artisans with unique French“savoir-faire”. Their goal is to support architects and interior designers in their luxury projects. Thanks to the mastery of traditional crafting and innovative techniques of their craftsmen, they can respond to the most ambitious requests.“THREADS OF TIME: A DIALOGUE BETWEEN EMBROIDERY AND PHOTOGRAPHY”From April to August 2025By appointment...PAR EXCELLENCE SHOWROOM344 Bowery, 5th Floor, NOHONew York, NY 10012Monday to Friday, 11 am to 6pmContact us for your press private appointment: ...

Marie Audier

The Selects Gallery

...

Threads of Time: A Dialogue between Embroidery and Photography, the creative journey behind this unique cross-cultural collaboration.

