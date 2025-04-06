Perseus Mining March Quarter Report Webinar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Perth, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL Perth, Western Australia/April 7, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its March 2025 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday April 30, 2025. CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday April 30, 2025

Perth – 7:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am Canada: Tuesday April 29, 2025

Vancouver – 4:00pm

Toronto – 7:00pm UK: Wednesday April 30, 2025

London – 12:00am



Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 819 4783 7066

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895

