154 Applications For Exemption From Medical Expenses Issued In March - Report

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Social Development Ministry on Sunday said that in March it had received 154 applications for exemption from medical expenses, processed 141 requests to settle heirs' rights and 609 others to obtain exemption from work permits for non-Jordanian employees

In its monthly achievements report for March, the ministry said that 39 children were placed in foster care homes, 44 others were discharged, seven others were handed over for foster families, and four nurseries were licensed, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report indicated that a total of 187 juveniles benefited from the ministry's juvenile rehabilitation and education facilities, while 75 others received vocational rehabilitation under these facilities' programmes.

Also, 37 children received psychological and social services according to the case management methodology for children working in conditions that violate legislation and six juveniles benefited from legal aid services.

The ministry added that this effort was made by field directorates and psychological and social support offices, in cooperation with partner agencies and organisations.

To date, the report said that the cumulative number of registered and existing associations under the Associations Law reached 6,099, including 22 new facilities.

According to report data concerning the National Aid Fund (NAF), a total of 1,411 families benefited from regular and immediate emergency financial aid programmes, while 47,728 households received monthly financial assistance in March.

The NAF noted that 85 families also benefited from the training programme, while the NAF's response rate to calls reached 88 per cent.

As for anti-vagrancy efforts, the report revealed that 971 campaigns were conducted, resulting in the arrest of 1,386 beggars.