2.9M Transactions Completed At Gov't Service Centres, 1.16M Visitors Recorded

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The total number of transactions processed through the Comprehensive Government Service Centres reached 2.9 million by the end of March, according to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

Currently, the centers offer 182 traditional and electronic services on behalf of 34 government institutions and have welcomed over 1.16 million visitors to date.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat underscored the centers' role as a cornerstone in facilitating citizens' access to efficient, high-quality services, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister said that the centers embody the state's vision of enhancing the citizen experience while promoting transparency and fairness through unified service points and integrated service environments.

He noted that efforts are ongoing to expand the centers' geographical coverage and enhance their technological infrastructure, ensuring equal access to government services across the Kingdom and aligning with Jordan's broader administrative and economic modernisation goals.

The minister reiterated the ministry's commitment to equipping the centers with advanced technologies and skilled personnel to meet public expectations and boost citizens' trust in public institutions.

To date, 9 out of the planned 15 centers are operational, with full completion expected by the end of 2025. The centers aim to expand access to government services across all governorates, particularly in densely populated areas.