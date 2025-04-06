Prince El Hassan Calls For Positioning Jordan As Regional Hub For Health Services

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince El Hassan Bin Talal, Chairman of the Higher Council for Science and Technology, on Sunday visited the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters in Jordan, where he called for positioning Jordan as a regional hub for health services.

During the meeting attended by WHO Representative in Jordan Jamela Raiby, Chairman of the Senate Health Committee Yassin Husban, former minister of education and minister of higher education and scientific Research Walid Maani, former minister of health Saad Jaber and WHO staff, Prince El Hassan stressed the importance of developing standardised models to monitor and evaluate health needs and achievements across the region, thereby enhancing Jordan's role in regional health cooperation

Prince El Hassan also underlined the need for clear, targeted health goals and robust national partnerships to realize a comprehensive, humane health vision, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also emphasised the significance of including mental health as an integral part of broader healthcare efforts, advocating for regional, cross-border collaboration in health advancement.

On health emergency preparedness, he stressed the necessity of adopting scientific methods, including statistical tools, to identify risks, propose proactive solutions, and minimize impacts before crises emerge.

He also highlighted the vital role of international and humanitarian organisations in reducing the adverse effects of conflicts and wars on affected populations.

For her part, Raiby affirmed that the WHO's accomplishments in Jordan align with national health priorities and reflect the goals outlined in the Economic Modernisation Vision and the joint country strategy between Jordan and the WHO.

She highlighted four key objectives of the WHO's work in Jordan: ensuring universal health coverage with an emphasis on primary healthcare and financial protection; promoting public health awareness and cooperating with national stakeholders, particularly youth, on issues such as mental health, smoking, and substance abuse.

Additionally, the WHO aims to strengthen preparedness and response to health emergencies, drawing on the organisation's support during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as enhancing the use of data to guide effective health policies and decision-making.