Egypt, Seychelles Expand Health Cooperation With Focus On Training, Medical Support

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met with Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Seychelles, along with Ambassador Conrad Mederic and an accompanying delegation, to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector.

The meeting, held at the Ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, focused on expanding collaboration in medical training, treatment services, and the exchange of expertise.

According to ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the Health Minister welcomed the delegation and underscored the longstanding relationship between Egypt and Seychelles. He expressed Egypt's commitment to supporting health security in Seychelles and enhancing the quality of medical services available to its citizens.

The two sides discussed training programs for Seychellois doctors and medical teams in Egyptian hospitals, particularly in specialized fields. The talks also covered Egypt's readiness to send medical professionals to Seychelles to help build local capacity and provide on-ground training tailored to the country's healthcare needs.

In addition, the meeting addressed the possibility of receiving Seychellois patients for treatment in Egyptian hospitals and supplying Seychelles with essential medications in accordance with its requirements.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar reaffirmed Egypt's willingness to deploy experienced medical teams to Seychelles to perform surgeries and support the operations of local healthcare facilities.

Foreign Minister Radegonde praised Egypt's healthcare system and medical expertise, expressing his country's interest in drawing on Egypt's experience to strengthen Seychelles' health infrastructure and improve services for its population.